Happy anniversary to Little Caesars.

A success story may never go out of style … And one always remembered by many had its beginning back on May 8, 1959, when Mike and Marian Ilitch opened their first pizza-making oven under the name then of Little Caesar’s Pizza Treat.

They had met each other on a blind date that Mike’s father had arranged for them in 1954 … and a year later, the two Macedonian love birds, Mike Ilitch and Marian Bayoff, became husband and wife.

Celebrating its 61st anniversary, the word “treat” is long gone from its name … as is the apostrophe … and the Little Caesars Pizza chain is today known worldwide and ranks third among the largest pizza franchises in the United States … It follows only Pizza Hut and localite Tom Monaghan’s Domino’s Pizza, from whom Mike, a former baseball minor leaguer, and Marian purchased the Detroit Tigers … a great love second only to Mike and Marian and their seven children … Their son, Christopher (Chris), who today is its CEO and president, was Detroit Jewish News Athlete of the Year as a hockey star while attending Cranbrook Kingswood High Scool … Mike that evening was given the Alvin Foon Humanitarian Award … He and Marian certainly had been that!

Mike passed on in 2017 … and much-liked and gracious Marian continues to be loved by many.

WHEN RESTAURANTS open again, those on the lakes, like Joe and Rosalie Vicari’s Brownies on the Lake (Lake St. Clair), can again welcome customers to dock and have meals either in its eatery, outside on the patio or to get carry-outs and dine on their boat … Work on Joe’s Statler Bistro to come is at a standstill that has forced a latter opening to the first quarter of 2021 … Also, offers by Joe Vicari for a Las Vegas Joe Muer are still in the works, along with the dual concept of a Joe Muer and Andiamo in Nashville, Tennessee.

EUGENE FOO, owner of Kow Know Inn, used to tell of the time he had a waiter who was scared stiff of a neighborhood dog … Eugene asked him one day if he didn’t know of the old proverb that a barking dog never bites … And the waiter replied, “Sure, me know proverb, you know proverb, but do dog know proverb?”

MAIL DEPT. … From Joshua “Josh” Goldfaden … “I truly enjoyed the meatloaf sandwich at the Stage Delicatessen. It is definitely the best sandwich I have ever had!”

REARVIEW MIRROR … Seeing Denny McClain, former 30-game-winner for the Detroit Tigers … and Leon Spinks, former world boxing champion, at a local restaurant … McLain was its pianist … and Spinks was working the door.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … Two little youngsters were coming down the stairs without a stitch of clothing on … The mother dropped her cards on the table and screamed, “What do you mean by coming downstairs undressed?”

“See, smarty,” said one kid to the other. “I told you mom’s vanishing cream wouldn’t work.”

CONGRATS … To David Sachs on his birthday …To Jon Isenberg on his birthday …To Mallory Sharpe on her birthday … To Marsha Moss on her 8oth birthday … To Marvin Kozlowski on his 100th birthday.

Danny’s email address is dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.