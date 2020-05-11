Little Caesars’ Pie it Forward promotion donates 20% of the price of big orders to charity.

Birmingham-based Bleznak Real Estate Group knows how to pay it forward, or should we say “Pie it Forward?” The company recently participated in Little Caesars’ Pie it Forward promotion, which donates 20% of the price of big orders to charity.

The folks at Bleznak recently purchased $25,000 in pizza kits and gave them out to the residents at an apartment complex they manage. “We wanted to show our appreciation and lift their spirits during this tough time” said Mitchell Bleznak.

The 20% donation — $5,200 — was donated to Higher Hopes! to purchase more monthly meal kits for families with children enrolled in the Detroit Head Start Program. “We are so thankful to the Bleznak Family for the generous contribution to Higher Hopes! and also send out a thank you to Little Caesars for affording this opportunity. PIZZA, PIZZA!” said Bill Birndorf, founder of Higher Hopes!

Higher Hopes! distributes 1,000 monthly food kits to Detroit families. With the added funds, the organization can distribute 1,200 additional meal kits to help kids and families who would most likely go without.