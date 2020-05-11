A new sprouted nut option is now available from Daily Crunch Snacks.

If you’re noshing more frequently as a result of staying home, you’re not alone.

While we want to provide satisfying and nutritious snacks for our families, it can be challenging to find healthy alternatives to traditional high-fat, high-sodium munchies. A new sprouted nut option is now available from Daily Crunch Snacks, a new business by local community leader and mental health advocate Diane Orley and her niece, Laurel Orley, a marketing professional living in Nashville.

“It started as a fluke,” said Diane, who began making sprouted nut snacks years earlier, after learning the process from her sister, Cynthia Reynolds of Austin, Texas.

Family and friends who sampled Diane’s creations encouraged her to market them to the public. Under the name The Health Nut, she began selling nuts to customers across the country.

Laurel Orley was on maternity leave from her job in the consumer-packaged goods industry when she realized she was not eager to return to the corporate culture.

“I’ve been inspired by people who start their own companies,” she said. “I wanted something that was my own, a brand identity and a story that reflected me.”

She kept coming back to her aunt’s sprouted nut snacks, which her family enjoyed during their visits to Metro Detroit.

“We would inhale them, finish a whole bag before we got back home,” recalls Laurel, who is married to former Detroiter Ethan Orley. “There was nothing like this in the marketplace.”

Laurel called her aunt and proposed taking the business to the next level. It was the impetus Diane had been waiting for.

“I had this business for 17 years,” Diane said. “I always knew it would work as a bigger business, but I needed that push.”

The new partners moved quickly to put their plan into action. Using Laurel’s marketing background, they chose packaging geared toward their primary market: busy moms and millennials. They created pastel-colored pouches with bright lettering; the back shares information about the sprouting process and why it enhances the taste, texture and nutritional value.

The nuts are made using Diane’s original recipe, which involves a multi-step soaking and dehydration process. This increases the natural nutritional value of the nuts and adds an airy crunch that is missing from traditional roasted nuts. In addition, sprouting removes phytic acid from the nuts, which can aid digestion.

“Sprouted nuts will help make your pantry staples a little more interesting right now,” Laurel said. “They’re also a great supplement to meals like salads, sauteed veggies and grain bowls.”

The original marketing strategy incorporated retail sales in Nashville and Metro Detroit, with plans for future national expansion. Local retailers included Fuse45 exercise studios in West Bloomfield and Royal Oak, Equilibrium Pilates Studio in Bloomfield Hills and Peter’s Palate Pleaser, also in Bloomfield Hills; however, the coronavirus has put a temporary damper on the company’s retail business.

Providing a healthy snack alternative is a reflection of the partners’ shared belief that mental health and physical well-being go hand-in-hand. A portion of Daily Crunch proceeds go to the Support Network, a peer-to-peer mental health support system on college campuses in Michigan and elsewhere. The organization is an outgrowth of University of Michigan’s Wolverine Support Network, which Diane and her son Sam were instrumental in creating.

There are currently three varieties of Daily Crunch snacks: Just Sprouted Almonds, Coffee-Soaked Sprouted Almonds and a Cherry Berry Nut Medley comprised of sprouted mixed nuts, blueberries and cherries. All varieties are sold in 5-ounce pantry bags and 12 packs of 1.5-ounce grab-and-go pouches. All ingredients are natural, vegan, paleo, Non-GMO Project Verified and contain no oils or added salt. The company is in the process of obtaining kosher certification.

“Trying is believing — people who try the product love it and don’t want to go back to raw or roasted nuts,” Diane says.

To order Daily Crunch Snacks, visit dailycrunchsnacks.com. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. with free shipping on orders over $49. JN readers receive $10 off their first online order of $30 or more by using the coupon code MYFIRSTCRUNCH at checkout.