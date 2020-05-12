It’s all about animals.

Puppies are adorable. My wife fears cats. Canaries are messy. I’ve buried too many hamsters to continue a love of them.

We all have our likes and dislikes in the animal kingdom. This fact, however, does not preclude us from drawing on our animal “friends” to help us make our conversations more vivid.

Have you ever warned an extremely inquisitive child that curiosity killed the cat? If he gets too curious about certain party plans, he may end up letting the cat out of the bag. As an explanation, he may say the information came straight from the horse’s mouth.

Investigations may lead one to bark up the wrong tree, and you would be better to let sleeping dogs lie. Have you experienced neighborhood decay and felt that things were going to the dogs? Well, in the dog-eat-dog world, that is not uncommon. Trying to revitalize an area may lead you to feel that you cannot teach an old dog new tricks.

Never get so optimistic that you count your chickens before they hatch. In fact, there is danger in putting all your eggs in one basket. If you desire to stop a bad habit, maybe you should consider working on more than one and kill two birds with one stone. Remember, of course, that it hard to do anything like that cold turkey.

If you feel awkward in a situation, like a fish out of water, then do something about it (without opening a whole can of worms). Don’t be easily misled by a red herring. Conquering your fears may be like shooting fish in a barrel. You can do anything when the world is your oyster.

Yes, I have written about animals before, but few of the above references were reused. So, do not develop a pig-headed attitude and start to think that I am only a one-trick pony.