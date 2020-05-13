20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the CDC Foundation.

Jodi Beals describes herself as an energetic people person with a commitment to career, community and hands-on artistry. That explains how she came up with the idea for her latest project — note cards.

“I love art, and I painted a colorful heart design with acrylics on canvas,” Beals told the Jewish News.

Although Beals has lived in Chicago for almost eight years and works as a business development director for Groupon, she decided to return to West Bloomfield to social distance near family, remotely completing full-time job responsibilities. At the same time, she decided to turn her colorful painting of heart designs into stationery that can connect others one-to-one, bring in extra income and raise funds for the CDC Foundation, which supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in combating COVID-19.

“I had the design transferred to cardstock to be used for postcards or multi-purpose cards to be mailed on birthdays, as invitations or simply notes that send messages of love at a time when we can’t be together,” she said.

Beals will donate 20 percent of proceeds to the CDC Foundation.

“My interest in art began when I was a little girl visiting my great-grandfather Abraham Lack,” Beals, 36, recalled. “He was a wonderful artist who began this hobby in his 80s, and his walls were covered with landscapes and still lifes.”

Impressed with what he’d done, Beals tried artistry of her own. “I turned to the abstract for some different kinds of images, and my downtown apartment walls display my designs that I think provide a contemporary decor.”

Beals attended Hillel Day School and West Bloomfield High School before going on to graduate from Michigan State University, where she majored in communication. She had her bat mitzvah at the synagogue now known as Congregation Beth Ahm and joined in activities with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

“I have almost 3,000 friends on Facebook, and so many have been responsive to my postings about these cards,” Beals said. “I’m reconnecting with people I haven’t talked to in a long time, and I’m so glad that they want to support this project.”

The cards come in packages of 50 without envelopes and cost $30. They can be ordered by calling Beals at her customized phone number, 866.REDHAIR, or sending her an email at 866.REDHAIR@gmail.com. Payments can be made through PayPal or Venmo.

“Orders for these cards have brought me a special bonus,” Beals said. “Delivering nearby orders allows me some fresh air. I leave the packages on porches so there’s no person-to-person contact. The person-to-person connections are meant for the handwritten cards.”