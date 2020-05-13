Hummus is a popular food dip or spread in the Middle East and Mediterranean cuisine.

World Hummus Day 2020 is celebrated on May 13 globally. It’s a celebration of this creamy and delicious dip that has been a part of cultures across the world for centuries.

Traditionally, hummus is made from pureed chickpeas, tahini (ground sesame seeds), lemon juice and garlic. Some variations include olive oil and other spices, depending on the region and culture.

Regardless of origin, hummus has now become commonplace in grocery stores and restaurants across the United States. Hummus is usually eaten as a dip with pita bread or as a topping to main dishes containing falafel, chicken, lamb or eggplant.

Now, there are plenty of variations on the classic. Scroll down to see some of these delicious variations we found.

