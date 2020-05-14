STAYING CONNECTED

At this time of social distancing, the Jewish News will try to bring awareness to events/learning situations offered online by synagogues, temples and community organizations.

JEWISH WORKING WOMEN’S NETWORK

Noon, May 15

“Navigating Uncharted Times: Marketing During and After the COVID-19 Crisis.” Join this special lunch-and-shmooze online event with Ellyn Davidson, owner and CEO of Brogan & Partners, a Birmingham-based advertising agency, who will discuss new challenges, tactics and factors to consider while crafting marketing plans, for both your business and personal brands, during this unprecedented time. Register on the site of Jewish Working Women’s Network.

FJA 20TH ANNIVERSARY GALA

8 p.m., May 18

Virtual event to celebrate 20 years of Frankel Jewish Academy and 18 graduating years of students. Ross and Samantha Partrich will be honored. Live on Facebook at 8 p.m. More information at frankelja.org/gala.

TOUR MASADA

Noon – 1 p.m., May 19

Temple Shir Shalom offers a live, virtual tour of Israel with Rabbi Daniel Schwartz and Israeli tour guide Beni Levin. Learn the history and stories of Masada on this one-hour guided tour on Zoom. To learn more or register, call 248-737-8700 or email audrey@shirshalom.org.

EMPLOYMENT TRENDS

8 p.m., May 19

Jewish Working Women’s Network and NEXTGen Detroit present “NEXTWork: Employment Trends During and After COVID-19” on Zoom at 8 p.m. Join a panel of young adult employment experts, Ryan Landau, Jason Charnas and Johannah Schiffer, for a discussion and Q&A moderated by Jess Katz. Register at jewishdetroit.org.

MAY AT THE WELL

May 20

“Fireside Chat with Professor Barbara McQuade.” She is going to chat about legal COVID-19-related questions and federal vs. state laws as well as what happens with elections. Details will be posted on The Well’s Facebook page.

YIDDISH PROGRAMMING

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene brings the stage to global audiences throughout May with virtual programming. Audiences can learn Yiddish in weekly lessons on Tuesday afternoons, starting on May 19. Launched in May with Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concert, Folksbiene! LIVE is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks and other events. Catch up on past episodes at nytf.org/live. Each episode is also broadcast on Folksbiene’s Facebook page at facebook.com/folksbiene.

PUBLIC PROGRAMMING

Yiddish Book Center is online with virtual public programming: talks, presentations and readings, accessible through Facebook and Zoom and posted on the center’s website. For more information and links to register for specific events, visit yiddishbookcenter.org/events.

CHAMBER MUSIC

The Chamber Music Society makes available a broadcast on YouTube of a concert by pianist Aaron Diehl. (originally done on May 1.) Go to youtube.com/watch?v=1hlOWJ5650.

Compiled by Sy Manello/Editorial Assistant

Send items at least 14 days in advance to calendar@thejewishnews.com.