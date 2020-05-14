Parsha Behar tells of the Sabbatical year — the Shmita,

when work ceases for people and beasts

Not something we often hear

in our work-driven culture here

But once a year we read the portion

which even tells of a 7th Shmita year

every half-century

which is a Jubilee when slaves go free

Of course we don’t have Sabbatical years nowadays

And we don’t have slaves, except to the extent that

we’re slaves to work / status / addiction, and among us

some are oppressed and wrongfully imprisoned

But this year is different from all other years

because, in differing degrees, right now

many of us are enduring forced Sabbatical months

until businesses and other places reopen

These unusual times leave it to us to ask ourselves:

Has this virus-imposed shutdown

allowed us to recalibrate at all

in a constructive manner?

Have we engaged in productive

revitalization and self-discovery?

Or are we just in a hurry

to race back to work and worry?

Questions to ask internally this week

A time of Shabbos brief or lengthy

What it means to be free

In times lived differently

Jeremy Friedman is a Los Angeles-based lawyer and poet. He previously lived in Detroit, where he served as a law clerk for the Honorable Eric L. Clay of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. His poetry profile is online at www.PoetLawyerate.blogspot.com