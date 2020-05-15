On third anniversary, Caucus Club is looking forward to reopening when it can.

The third anniversary of a restaurant in many instances is usually, in my reasoning, only a two-year step away from a five-year successful endeavor … with all the major holdbacks taken care of.

However, in the case of the new Caucus Club in Downtown Detroit’s Penobscot Building on Congress Avenue, it might not have been necessary … with its third owners, George and Alicia Sboukis, ahead of the game by being previous partners in another dining venture and knowing what to look for.

Intelligence also plays a large role in a successful takeover of an eatery … In the case of the Caucus Club, it may not be needed because its highly prestigious presence is still considered among the dining jewels of Downtown Detroit dining.

And George being his own executive chef plays a major role in the keeping and, if needed, even betterment of those menu items that might be even more enjoyed, although this may not be necessary … The Caucus Club has always been held with so much high esteem.

Its dining items have never been with anything but simple ingredients, and prepared and presented with only high acclaim … Modest entrees such as pan-seared halibut, osso bucco, prime rib, baby back ribs, beautiful steaks, etc. have always been of the highest quality and much elegant esteem, together with other Caucus Club dining notables … French onion soup, tableside Caesar salad, special steak cuts, etc.

Caucus Club hours when open again are seven days …

REARVIEW MIRROR … Harry Harris’ rendition of his tune, “Put On A Smile,” at the 24 Karat Club was worth the price of the entire evening … When Harry was off stage, the first partner that Jimmy Durante ever had went around the club selling greeting cards to customers.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … Two fellows, one old and one young, are pushing their cart around the supermarket and collide … The elder gent says to the young man, “Sorry, just looking for my wife and paying no attention to where I was going.”

The young gent says, “That’s OK. I’m looking for my wife too and getting a little desperate.”

The old fellow says, “Well, maybe I can help you find her. What does she look like?”

The young man says, “Well, she is 27 years old, tall, with long red hair, long legs and wearing shorts. What does your wife look like?”

“It doesn’t matter,” says the old gent. “Let’s look for yours!”

