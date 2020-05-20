By Ben Sales

(JTA) — A growing number of Ramah summer camps have canceled their sessions, the latest in a lengthening list of Jewish camps that will not run this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six are sleepaway camps and one is a day camp. The camps, which are affiliated with Conservative Judaism, are:

Ramah Berkshires, which serves primarily the New York metropolitan area

Ramah in the Rockies, a Colorado camp oriented toward outdoor activities

Ramah in Canada

Ramah in New England and its associated day camp

Ramah in the Poconos, located in Pennsylvania, and its associated day camps

Ramah Sports Academy, an athletics camp in Connecticut

Ramah Nyack, a day camp just north of New York City

The decisions mean all of Ramah’s 10 overnight camps will almost certainly be closed this summer. Ramah Northern California and Ramah Darom in Georgia have already canceled. Ramah in Wisconsin and Ramah in California, located in the southern part of the state, have said they will likely cancel as well.

Collectively, the camps serve thousands of campers.

They join dozens of other Jewish camps, including other Ramahs, that have canceled their summers due to the pandemic. In some cases, government regulations prohibit the camps from opening, while some camps have decided that opening would pose an unreasonable health risk.

Only a few Jewish camps have announced that they intend to open.