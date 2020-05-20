STAYING CONNECTED

At this time of social distancing, the Jewish News will try to bring awareness to events/learning situations offered online by synagogues, temples and community organizations.

MENTAL HEALTH

7 pm, May 21

Women’s philanthropy of Jewish Federation will host mental health advocates Deborah and Sophie Riegel, sharing perspectives and stories to help those struggling with anxiety. Get info at jewishfederation@jfmd.org.

HOLIDAY LEARNING

Traditionally read on the upcoming holiday of Shavuot, the Book of Ruth is about building and rebuilding relationships. Join educator Abby Eisenberg for a series that looks at three key characters: Ruth, Naomi and Boaz, and their relationships to one another. Join My Jewish Learning on Thursday, May 21; and Tuesday, May 26, at 3 p.m. Register at myjewishlearning.com. Also be aware of a discussion of “Tools in the Genesis Story to Deal with Disaster” on Tuesdays at 1 p.m.

TOUR – TEL AVIV-YAFO

Noon-1 pm, May 26

Temple Shir Shalom is offering a live, virtual tour of Israel with Rabbi Daniel Schwartz and Israeli tour guide Beni Levin. Learn the history and stories of Tel Aviv-Yafo on this one-hour guided tour on Zoom. To learn more or register, call 248-737-8700, or email audrey@shirshalom.org.

HOLISTIC MEDICINE FOR COVID-19

11 am, May 27

Zoom with Dr. Jen Green for “Holistic Medicine for COVID-19: Integrative Approaches to Coronavirus Prevention,” followed by Q&A. Free. Call Hadassah Greater Detroit, 248-683 5030 to register.

TRIVIA

7 pm, May 27

The Jewish Historical Society of Michigan will host a trivia night, Cost: $10 for members; $18 for non-members. A Zoom link will be sent to registrants the day before. For info, contact kschuchman@michjewishhistory.org.

CONCERT

7:30 pm, May 27

Lisa Fishman in concert, featuring Jewish standards and some unknown gems sung in Yiddish and English with a modern twist, and influenced by klezmer, jazz, musical theater, cabaret, folk rock, Latin, blues and a touch of comedy. Lisa. nytf.org/live and on Folksbiene’s Facebook page at facebook.com/folksbiene.



WE NEED TO TALK

7 pm, May 27

We Need to Talk presents an evening with Will Heininger, former defensive lineman for the University of Michigan Wolverines football team and outreach coordinator at the U-M Depression Center. He struggled with depression and has made it his mission to raise awareness and shatter stigmas surrounding mental health issues. Hear Will’s personal story and learn how to support yourself or someone else struggling with mental health. Registration info: Jaime@jfmd.org.

Compiled by Sy Manello/Editorial Assistant

