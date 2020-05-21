Anyone over the age of 18 can get tested for free at any of the three locations.

Oakland County announced on May 20 that they have expanded their free COVID-19 drive-thru testing to include any adult over the age of 18, especially those who are beginning to return to work.

Previously, the county offered testing for residents above the age of 18, prioritizing those experiencing symptoms, first responders, essential or critical infrastructure employees, adults age 65 or older and those with underlying health conditions.

“We all know how important it is for our economy that our residents start working again and our companies and businesses re-engage,” Oakland County Executive, Dave Coulter, said in a statement. ““But we also know we’re not in the clear yet. As more people return to work, we need to be vigilant and mindful that the coronavirus is still with us.”

Residents who are interested in being tested are required to make an appointment through the Oakland County Health Division’s Nurse on Call hotline at 1-800-848-5533. A doctor’s note or prescription is not needed for the free test. Residents will receive their results within three days.

Testing is available at three different locations throughout Oakland County. On Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., testing is offered in Southfield at the South Oakland Health Center at 27725 Greenfield Road.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., residents can head over to the Oakland County Complex, 1200 N. Telegraph Road in Pontiac.

The Novi Civic Center, 45175 W. 10 Mile Road, Novi, also offers testing on Fridays, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Only individuals with a scheduled appointment will be tested. Residents are asked to bring their photo ID with them to the testing site. The person being tested will remain in the vehicle the entire time and the test will be administered by inserting a swab into the nose or mouth of the individual.

According to their statement, Oakland County Health Division has tested 4,844 individuals at its drive-through sites, 249 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, which is a test positivity rate of 5%.

Oakland County continues to encourage first responders, essential business employees or anyone who displays symptoms of the coronavirus – fever, trouble breathing, persistent dry cough – to schedule an appointment.

“I urge anyone with underlying health conditions and those adults who are returning to work to get tested,” Coulter said in a statement. “The great progress we’ve made has put many residents back on the job. We need to keep our guard up.”