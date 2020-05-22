Looking forward to the return of Empire Kitchen and Cocktails once the crisis is over.

A second year in the restaurant business is considered to be the hardest for many new dining enterprises … Original impressions have a lot to do with it but, in the long run, what many may consider as flaws are mostly corrected.

The lucky ones are those whose restaurant experiences would allow them to either correct negligible blemishes or none at all.

Among them is the temporarily closed Empire Kitchen and Cocktails, corner of Woodward and Erskine in Downtown Detroit, whose boyhood owner friends will hopefully soon celebrate a better-than-expected second anniversary.

Owners Mike Abrams and Brian Adelman have yet to find any serious flaw, and when the current coronavirus crisis is over can look forward to enjoying their second year of success … Perhaps previous successful experiences with ownership of Five Guys, Mr. Joes, etc. has much to do with it … along with that of its fine executive chef, Aaron Lowen.

Their outdoor patios during the summer months may still see some days of high success as they probably present dining features like big-sellers dry-rub chicken wings, pizzas, burgers, branzino, etc.

Highly accepted entrees of mushroom pasta, lamb chops, shrimp pasta and cauliflower fried rice have gone over big along with salmon, chicken scallops, steak, including New York Strip, and six styles of pizza, regular or available with gluten-free crust … Past experience with beer on draft and bottle or wine by the glass or bottle have gone over in a large way.

The 30-foot bar, when available, ordinarily serves a large variety of specialty cocktails, wine and beer … Much goodness at the table when the health problem has past is again expected with Empire in full swing.

DJ entertainment may also be available on Friday and Saturday nights, if allowed. Seating capacity, when available, at Empire is 200 … with a large bar seating 20 … a Happy Hours segment is on Saturdays, 11 a.m-1 p.m.

That the new Empire Kitchen and Cocktails has enjoyed a successful first year is indicative of its further acceptance to come with many additional visits after the dreaded crisis has passed.

