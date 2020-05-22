The publication received awards in categories including page design, sports reporting and local reporting.

The Detroit Jewish News won 12 awards for excellence in journalism from the Society of Professional Journalists’ Detroit chapter on Thursday. The awards honor the best work in print, radio, television and digital journalism in southeastern Michigan each year.

“We appreciate the well-deserved recognition for our writers and designers and, by extension, the entire Jewish News staff,” said JN Publisher Arthur Horwitz. “At a time when our entire industry is under economic duress, we remain committed to providing our community of readers and advertisers with trusted, compelling and unique content. This year’s winners continue to build on the JN’s long-standing legacy of editorial excellence.”

Contributing writer Shari Cohen earned two awards — one in the local reporting category for her article “Temple Israel’s Major Expansion”, and one in the explanatory story category for her piece “Society of Humanistic Judaism Celebrates 50 Years”.

Corrie Colf, staff writer, won an award for sports reporting with her article “Justin Prinstein Strengthens Detroit’s Youth Through Baseball.”

Contributing writer Esther Ingber won a general reporting award for her piece titled “Young Jewish Detroiters Heading Eastward.”

Elizabeth Katz, also a contributing writer, earned an award for health reporting for her story “The Dangers of Vaping for Teens with ADHD.”

Designer Michelle Sheridan won three awards for feature page design and one for cover design.

Finally, three JN columnists were recognized for general column writing. Alan Muskovitz won an award for his column “Pennies from Heaven?”, Suzanne Chessler for her piece, “Porter Bottle Company is a Family Affair,” and Ben Falik for three columns — “Matt’s Apprentice”; “Ramy, Habibi”; and “The Life and Times of Maxine Berman”

Andrew Lapin, who became the editor of the JN in February, emphasized how proud he was of the JN’s staff.

“Inheriting a talented group like this makes my tenure as the new Editor that much better,” he said. “I also want to thank SPJ Detroit for recognizing the JN‘s great work over the past year, and for doing so even despite the challenges of this pandemic.”

Lapin said the awards highlight the importance of the work done by local news outlets in these unprecedented times.

“The support of our peers in the industry means so much. Now more than ever, the value of reliable, local community journalism cannot be overstated,” he said.