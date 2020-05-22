Auto dealerships can also reopen on the basis of appointments and nonessential medical procedures can begin.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order, 2020-96, on May 21 allowing retail businesses and auto dealerships to reopen statewide by appointment beginning on Tuesday, May 26. This order also allows nonessential medical, dental and veterinary procedures to begin on Friday, May 29.

Small gatherings of 10 people or less are also allowed immediately, as long as participants practice social distancing. Retail businesses and auto showrooms are limited to 10 people inside at a time. Salons, restaurants, bars and other industries were not mentioned in this order, so as of now, they are not authorized to open.

“The data shows that Michigan is ready to phase in these sectors of our economy, but we must stay vigilant and ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a statement. “On behalf of our brave first responders on the front lines of this crisis, we must continue to all do our part by staying safer at home. We owe it to them to do what we can to stop the spread of this virus.”

This executive order comes just days after Whitmer announced the partial reopening of Northern Michigan by signing Executive Order 2020-92, allowing the reopening of retail businesses, office work that cannot be done remotely, and restaurants and bars with limited seating.

All businesses that will reopen must adopt adequate safety measures by providing COVID-19 training to workers that cover workplace infection-control practices, the proper use of PPE, notifying the business or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected/confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and how to report unsafe working conditions.

Julie Feldman, owner of Guys N Gals, a clothing boutique in West Bloomfield, told the Jewish News that they “are hiring a cleaning crew to come in, so we are not going to open until probably Thursday, May 28.”

Feldman plans to have only two people working in the store once they reopen and will only allow two customers in the store at a time, by appointment only.

Brian Klayman, owner of the Perfect Trading Company in Bloomfield Hills, has been selling KN-95 masks but has kept their doors locked. Klayman told the JN that the company will slowly begin to reopen next week by bringing in one employee per day, conducting deep cleaning and allowing customers in on an appointment basis only starting June 1.

In addition, Whitmer has also signed another executive order, Executive Order 2020-97, enforcing that reopened outpatient health-care facilities, including clinics, primary care physician offices, and dental offices, will have to adopt strict protocols to prevent infection.

Whitmer still asks those who are not working as critical infrastructure workers or at a business that has been authorized to reopen, to stay home to protect themselves and their families from the spread of COVID-19.

Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Bais Chabad in West Bloomfield has currently no plans to start services this week, including minyans that technically could happen due to Whitmer allowing gatherings of 10 people, as long as they are practicing social distancing.

“We are beginning the process of planning to reopen in some form or another,” Silberberg told the Jewish News. “We are looking at all sorts of options and one thing we would like to do is to try to move things outdoors. We have nothing set in stone yet, but are shifting to plan for a safe and cautious reopening.”