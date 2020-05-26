STAYING CONNECTED

At this time of social distancing, the Jewish News will try to bring awareness to events/learning situations offered online by synagogues, temples and community organizations.

ISRAELI WINE CULTURE

Through July 5

Join wine experts, winemakers and celebrity chefs in a 24-part series celebrating all things Israeli wine. Register and get information on episodes at kosherwine.com.

LIVE WEBCAST CONCERT

8 pm, May 30

The Chamber Music Society will present Laredo and Robinson. Visit chambermusicdetroit.org.

TOUR ISRAEL

Noon-1 pm, June 2

Temple Shir Shalom is offering a live, virtual tour of Israel with Rabbi Daniel Schwartz and Israeli tour guide Beni Levin. Learn about modern Israeli agriculture, meet a tomato farmer and learn how to cut tomatoes to get the most flavor from them on this one-hour guided tour on Zoom. To learn more or register, call 248-737-8700 or email audrey@shirshalom.org.

FAMILY CONCERT

8 pm, June 3

The Ark in Ann Arbor presents a series of family concerts streaming on the Ark Facebook page; a Facebook account is not necessary to view them. This night, see Willy Porter, acoustic guitarist.

BEING RESILIENT

7 pm, June 3

The Daniel B. Sobel Friendship Circle and UMatter will present “Building Blocks of Resilience with Andi Nitzkin” on Zoom. Nitzkin is a licensed therapist committed to working with individuals and families. Her clinical interests lie in partnering with her clients to help them overcome anxiety, depression, painful experiences, family and relationship conflicts, and to navigate life transitions. She practices at Bright Spot Counseling, located in West Bloomfield. Registration info: amanda@friendshipcircle.org.

HISTORICAL INSIGHT

7 pm, June 4

The Jewish Historical Society of Michigan will host Rebecca Starr speaking on “Growing Up Jewish in Northern Michigan.” Cost: $10 members; $18 non-members. A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants the day before. To register, contact kschuchman@michjewishhistory.org.

ISRAEL EDUCATOR WORKSHOP

June 28-July 1

The Center for Israel Education and the Emory University Institute for the Study of Modern Israel are presenting their 19th annual workshop on teaching about modern Israel. The four-day workshop is going virtual, enabling a larger group to participate and lowering the cost.

The presentations and discussions will cover Israel’s politics and leadership, music among other aspects of Israeli culture, including social programming, networking opportunities and personalization options. In addition to educators, the workshop will welcome representatives of Jewish organizations with an interest in deepening their understanding of Israel’s many facets. The cost is $150 per person — discounted to only $75 for those who apply by June 1.

Workshop attendees do not need to know Hebrew or be Jewish. Visit israeled.org/workshop to learn more and apply. Contact Heather Waters at heatherwaters@israeled.org with any questions.

Compiled by Sy Manello/Editorial Assistant

