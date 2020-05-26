(Photo: Detroit Jewish News/Facebook)

Jewish News Editor Andrew Lapin hosted a Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon to answer reader questions about last week’s cover story, “The Ex-Nazi Next Door.”

Lapin first heard of Jeff Schoep earlier this year, as Schoep was beginning his anti-hate outreach. Lapin was intrigued by Schoep’s former prominence within the neo-Nazi movement and also by the fact that he lives in Detroit. The timing of Schoep’s exit also coincided with the JN’s Anti-Semitism Project, our effort to tell stories about how hate and bigotry against Jews has evolved and mutated in the modern day.

Related: Editor’s Note on Why We Profiled an Ex-Nazi

You can watch Lapin discuss the story more in-depth below. The video is in two parts due to technical difficulties.
Part 1:

JN Editor Andrew Lapin talks about our "Ex-Nazi" cover story

LIVE: Jewish News Editor Andrew Lapin answers reader questions about last week's cover story, "The Ex-Nazi Next Door." Please leave your questions in the comments.You can read the story here: https://thejewishnews.com/2020/05/21/the-ex-nazi-next-door/

Posted by Detroit Jewish News on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Part 2:

LIVE: Continued: JN Editor Andrew Lapin discusses this week's cover story.

LIVE, CONTINUED: Jewish News Editor Andrew Lapin answers reader questions about last week's cover story, "The Ex-Nazi Next Door." Please leave your questions in the comments.You can read the story here: https://thejewishnews.com/2020/05/21/the-ex-nazi-next-door/

Posted by Detroit Jewish News on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

