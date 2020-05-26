Jewish News Editor Andrew Lapin hosted a Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon to answer reader questions about last week’s cover story, “The Ex-Nazi Next Door.”

Lapin first heard of Jeff Schoep earlier this year, as Schoep was beginning his anti-hate outreach. Lapin was intrigued by Schoep’s former prominence within the neo-Nazi movement and also by the fact that he lives in Detroit. The timing of Schoep’s exit also coincided with the JN’s Anti-Semitism Project, our effort to tell stories about how hate and bigotry against Jews has evolved and mutated in the modern day.

You can watch Lapin discuss the story more in-depth below. The video is in two parts due to technical difficulties.

Part 1: