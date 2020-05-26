The Milford day camp is set to begin sessions on June 15.

Willoway Day Camp is still hoping to be able to host their sessions this summer, camp leadership said in a May 22 email update to families.

Their first session is set to begin June 15, but Willoway may look to offer a shorter session if they cannot begin on time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our overall goal remains unchanged: to have camp this summer if we can safely do it and if allowed by the government,” Willoway’s statement read. “From everything that we’re hearing, we expect Governor Whitmer to make a determination regarding camps soon, hopefully in the next week. We know that June 15, our opening day, is quickly approaching. If we can’t operate on our full schedule, we would look to offer a shorter season.”

Willoway is located in Milford and attracts families from all over Michigan. They offer eight different day camp sessions for kids ages 5 to 14 and even offer overnight stays on Thursday nights.

The camp also provides transportation through Willoway buses and vans from specific locations, including Birmingham-Bloomfield-Franklin (14 Mile & Telegraph) and two West Bloomfield locations: Walnut Lake & Orchard Lake and Pontiac Trail & Haggerty.

Typical camp days for Willoway campers begin at 9:30 a.m. with flag raising and birthday celebrations and end with departure at 4 p.m.

Willoway offers two swimming pools, a pond and lakesite, an animal farm, nature trails, low ropes-initiative challenge course, athletic fields, tennis courts, go-kart track, basketball courts, baseball diamonds, archery range and more.

Their indoor facilities include arts and crafts, photography, a gym, climbing wall, dining hall, arena, indoor sports and activity areas, performing arts facilities and photography labs.

“We can’t thank you enough for your patience over the past two months – everyone has been so respectful of the process while acknowledging that there are so many variables to consider along the way,” Willoway’s statement read. “We ask that you continue to be patient just a little longer. We’ll plan to be in touch by June 1, if not sooner.”

Governor Whitmer recently extended her stay-at-home order until June 12.