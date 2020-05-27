The coronavirus pandemic would not stand in the way of this year’s local Detroit Jewish War Veterans (JWV) annual Memorial Day service.

Unlike a few years ago when a late May snowfall forced cancellation, the coronavirus pandemic would not stand in the way of this year’s local Detroit Jewish War Veterans (JWV) annual Memorial Day service in the Veterans Section at Machpelah Cemetery in Ferndale.

The ceremony, one of the most critical functions on the JWV’s calendar, was limited in length and participants, and absent of guests, to adhere to current public gathering regulations.

“During these difficult times and on this Memorial Day, it is necessary to always remember those individuals whose devotion to duty will never be forgotten,” said JWV Department of Michigan Commander Ed Hirsch during a live stream led and provided by Rabbi Michael Moskowitz and Temple Shir Shalom.

In his remarks, Rabbi Moskowitz emphasized that while as Jews we are taught to zachor (to remember), Memorial Day is more than just honoring the past. “We honor and remember the past in order to inspire us to do what’s right in the future, to hold on to our values, hold on to our democracy, hold on to our priorities, hold on to one another and motivate us to do what’s right for years to come.”

Bugler Paul Roache played taps, courtesy of buglesacrossamerica.org, to conclude the abbreviated service which can be seen on Temple Shir Shalom’s YouTube channel.