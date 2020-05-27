S ome services can still only be conducted online or by mail.

Oakland County Clerk/Register of Deeds Lisa Brown opened her office by appointment only beginning Tuesday, May 26.

Brown, a member of Adat Shalom, has served as Oakland County’s Clerk/Register of Deeds since 2013. She continues to encourage the community to take advantage of the online and mail in services that are still available, but understands that some business needs to be conducted in person.

“The reason why we’re opening by appointment only and not just completely reopening is to make sure we are practicing social distancing,” Brown told the Jewish News. “We’re just trying to ensure my staff’s safety and the people we serve safety by spacing out the appointments.”

Brown also wants to make sure that the people in the community who might not have Internet or who aren’t comfortable using the online services have the opportunity to utilize the services of their office and make them more accessible.

The Oakland County Clerk/Register of Deeds office is responsible for vital records/life events and services, legal/court records and register of deeds/property and land. Some services, including obtaining a new concealed pistol license and passports, are not available since the governmental agencies that help with those services are not open or taking applications.

“We rely or partner with these other departments or governments to provide those services,” Brown said. “If they aren’t open, then it doesn’t make sense for us to do our part because then that person is just in limbo.”

The clerk’s office is enforcing the proper safety measures by taking everyone’s temperature when they walk into the building, asking them preliminary questions, marking the floor to provide six feet of distance between everyone, enforcing everyone to wear a mask when they walk in and also having plexiglass separate the employees from the customers.

Residents of Oakland County who wish to make an in-person appointment must head to the Oakland County Clerk’s website to find the correct phone number for each division. The website will also inform residents on what services are available for in-person appointments.