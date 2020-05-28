With the cancellation of graduation ceremonies this year, our annual Cap & Gown issue takes on added significance.

From everyone at the Jewish News, we just want to say we are so proud of all of the graduates on their amazing accomplishments and the terrific ways each and every one of you have contributed to the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

We are honored to feature you in our annual Cap & Gown issue, and we hope this can provide a small moment of pride in the absence of our community’s normal graduation festivities.

This has been a tradition in the Detroit Jewish Community since the 1980s.

We hope Cap & Gown 2020 is also a feel-good moment for our entire community.

Congratulations to all our graduates! Mazel Tov!