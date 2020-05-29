Who can forget the elegant dishes of Chef Cihelka?

When neighborhood fine dining returns to happy folks following the terrible coronavirus days, joy will bring many smiles again.

Excellent hereabouts restaurants like the Golden Mushroom with its loyal patronage will never change … The owner, Reid Ashton, also former head of the Michigan Restaurant Association, said, “People are not going to give up caviar, champagne and souffles.”

The former delicatessen (Rascal House) became a fine dining eatery with its stunning new appointments and elegant culinary presentations … It was regularly honored with wall coverings of citations and plaques.

Although signature dishes at Golden Mushroom had always featured elegant dishes, guests were continually introduced to new delicacies prepared by its talented culinary team.

Without any doubt, the key decision of hiring and partnership away from the Original London Chop House of Milos Cihelka, Michigan’s first certified master chef, had itself caused a huge commotion … As the coveted executive chef, Milos oversaw the Golden Mushroom’s kitchen for about 15 years with a reputation of excellence unrivaled in Michigan.

Restaurants like the Golden Mushroom will succeed again, and their many dedicated customers will gladly return the smiles of its owners.

VICARI VOICES are loud that new Executive Chef Mark Cassadi is no stranger in taking over on retirement of Bill Hall at Andiamo West, Telegraph and 15 Mile, Bloomfield Township … Mark had previously been head chef at Andiamo Trattoria in Grosse Pointe … Joe and Rosalie Vicari’s Brownies On The Lake has been made even easier for boat dining on their Lake St. Clair vessels … A huge menu is available for them, too, as a waitstaff member brings the selected items to them for joyous consumption.

REMEMBERING … The numerous rides to one of Chuck Muer’s favorite restaurants among many … This time it was his noted elegant pet eatery, The Gandy Dancer, once built in Ann Arbor as an early 1879 train station, for Chuck’s favorite seafood delights … And enjoying a luscious juicy steak and homemade minestrone soup at the original Lelli’s Inn on Woodward … served like a vision of New York’s Little Italy in Manhattan.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE (requested again) … While out shopping, a young girl noticed an elderly lady sitting on a park bench sobbing her eyes out … The girl stopped and asked why she was crying … The lady said, “I have a 22-year-old husband at home. He makes love to me every morning and then gets up and makes me pancakes, sausages, fresh fruit and freshly-ground coffee.”

“That sounds terrific,” said the girl. “So why are you crying?”

The older woman continued, “He makes me homemade soup for lunch and my favorite cake.”

“For that you are crying?” asked the girl.

The aged woman says, “For dinner he makes me a gourmet meal with wine and my favorite dessert and then makes love to me until 2 o’clock in the morning.”

The girl asks again, “So why in the world are you crying?”

The elderly lady sobbed again and said, “I can’t remember where I live!”

CONGRATS … To Leslie Pardo on her birthday … To Alvin Frommer on his

birthday.



Email dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.