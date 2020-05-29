They are currently still hoping to run Session 2 and Post – Camp Session in July and August.

JCC Day Camps announced May 28 they are canceling pre-camp and session 1 for their 2020 camp season. They are also canceling all third through sixth grade specialty camp programs and Teen Camps for sixth through ninth graders for the summer, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pre Camp was set to begin on June 15 and Session 1 was slated for June 22. As of last week, according to an internal email, JCC Day Camps were still attempting to continue with camp programming under different options, such as pushing the start date back or having smaller groups. They have since decided to cancel the first two sessions.

“We remain hopeful that we will be able to provide a modified camp program later in the summer for kindergarten through sixth graders but at this point a potential start date is hard to project,” JCC Day Camps’ statement read. “If we are able to run such a program, it would include new health and safety precautions to safeguard campers and staff and would likely preclude busing as an option.”

The camps are run through a partnership with Tamarack Camps, which has already canceled its summer sleepaway programs. They are currently offering three different refund options for families who have already paid for the camp sessions. Families can receive a full refund, apply their payments for future camp sessions or pay it forward as a donation to the JCC.

Session 2 of the day camps, scheduled to begin on July 22, and the post camp sessions, which are set to begin on August 17 and 24, have yet to be canceled. If they are canceled, the refund options will apply to those sessions once a decision is reached.

“Our first priority is the health and safety of our campers and our staff,” Brian Siegel, chief executive officer of the JCC, told the JN. “We didn’t have enough confidence that we could deliver on our promise for the first half so we canceled the first sessions. We are anxious to be able to operate because we think there is a great need for summer camp but we can’t deliver if we can’t do it safely.”

This story has been updated.