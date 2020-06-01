Outdoor gatherings, day camps and other activities are now allowed to more forward in the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she will be lifting Michigan’s Stay at Home order Monday afternoon in a press conference that was live-streamed on the Michigan State Police Facebook page.

The governor has signed an executive order moving Michigan into “Stage 4” of the “MI Safe Start Plan.” Effective immediately, groups of 100 or less can gather outdoors, as long as people maintain a distance of six feet apart from each other and wear masks.

On Thursday, retailers can reopen with capacity limits, and this coming Monday, June 8, restaurants can reopen for indoor and outdoor seating with 50 percent capacity and social distancing protocols in place.

Michigan’s day camps can reopen June 8, and private outdoor grad parties may also begin. Athletic training, fitness classes and competitions may occur outside as long as everyone in attendance keeps a distance of six feet apart.

Many summer camps in Southeast Michigan have already announced they will close or delay their programs for summer 2020. JCC Day Camps decided to cancel pre-camp and session one on May 28.

Outdoor pools may also open starting June 8 at 50 percent capacity. Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties, along with the city of Detroit, issued public health orders to close all public pools in the counties on Thursday. It’s unclear if those orders will change following Whitmer’s order.

In-home services, like cleaning, can restart, and people who cannot work remotely may return to their offices.

According to the order, anyone who leaves their home must wear a mask or face covering.

Hair salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and casinos will not be permitted to open under Whitmer’s executive order.

During the press conference, Whitmer clarified that restrictions may be reapplied if a second wave of the virus seems imminent.

“We owe it to our frontline heroes to make sure we get this right,” Whitmer said. “We all have to keep doing our part.”

Whitmer’s decision to reopen the economy comes as protests have broken out across the state and country in response to the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a Minneapolis police, and all police brutality against Black people in America.

During the press conference, which was streamed live on the Michigan State Police Facebook page, Whitmer acknowledged the protests and urged people to march peacefully.

“To the overwhelming majority who have taken to the streets and protested peacefully, protesting historic inequities that Black Michiganders and those across the country are facing, I hear you, I see you, I respect you and I support your efforts to enact real, structural change in America.”

Black people have also been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 31 percent of coronavirus cases occurred in Black Michiganders, though Black residents make up only 14 percent of the state.

As of Monday afternoon, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan reached 57,532 cases with 5,516 deaths, and over 38,000 recoveries.