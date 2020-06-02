Social events and subsidized rent for Jewish 20-somethings

Detroit City Moishe House, the local outpost of the international social group for Jewish young professionals, is looking for a new member to join their team this summer.

Resident Alyssa Katz says now is a good time for postgrads in their 20s to apply and get involved in Detroit’s community of Jewish recent college graduates. Moishe House hopes to find motivated young Jewish adults to help organize events each month for their peers with the help of educational resources, a programming budget and training. Residents also receive a partial rent subsidy.

“Anyone that’s a young Jewish adult who’s motivated to help enrich the Detroit Jewish community, that’s who were looking for,” Katz said.

Moishe House was founded in 2006 as a response to Jewish college graduates outgrowing Jewish campus life, and not yet at the stage for young family programs. Moishe House is now present in more than 100 communities in 27 countries and reaches more than 60,000 Jewish young adults each year.

Typically, Moishe House holds five to six events a month. These events range from Shabbat dinners to lessons to social events. The house itself is used as a kind of community center.

Although the programming has changed during the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Detroit City Moishe House is still hosting at least two virtual events a month, including a recent event about Jewish family recipes. Katz said there was a large turnout despite the event being virtual, and it provided a space for people to share their own recipes and the memories that go along with them. In June, there are plans to hold both a Jewish studies lesson and a yoga lesson virtually.

The first Moishe House in Detroit opened in 2011 and relocated to the current location in Indian Village in early 2016. It currently houses four members who hail from Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. There is also a thriving Moishe House in Royal Oak.

The organization has expanded to include Jewish Learning Retreats for residents. It also runs Camp Nai Nai Nai, a Jewish “summer camp for adults” that includes typical summer camp activities. This year Camp Nai Nai Nai was held virtually from April 24 to May 22 as “Expedition Nai, The World’s Largest Virtual Color War.” A month’s worth of challenges, from home fashion shows to community service activities, were posted on the website.

Interested applicants can contact detroitcitymh@gmail.com.