At this time of social distancing, the Jewish News will try to bring awareness to events/learning situations offered online by synagogues, temples and community organizations.

OPERA LOVERS

Stream full-length Met operas online. The Metropolitan Opera is offering free, livestream presentations of its operas every evening during the coronavirus closure. The performances, “Nightly Opera Streams,” are encore presentations of its award-winning Live in HD series. The streams begin at 7:30 p.m. every evening and remain available on its homepage for 20 hours.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit offers free, livestream performances. Currently at cmdetroit.org you can view: Marc-Andre Hamelin (pianist), Schroder Umansky Duo, Third Coast Percussion and Curtis on Tour.

BUSINESS TIPS

JUNE 5



“Tips for Managing Your Business During a Crisis,” presented by the Jewish Working Women’s Network. Join fellow Jewish Working Women for this special Lunch and Shmooze online event that begins at noon, with Leigh Dones Moss, attorney and founding member of Moss Law PLC. The discussion will include best practices and important factors to consider in a financial crisis that will help you keep your business doors open and running smoothly, such as the ability to obtain federal loans, making lease payments, paying the claims of vendors, as well as addressing employee needs. Questions? Contact Marianne at bloomberg@jfmd.org, or register online at jewishdetroit.org.

PRIDE KABBALAT SHABBAT

JUNE 5



Join NEXTGen Detroit PRIDE and The Well in celebrating the first Shabbat of Pride Month with a virtual gathering of the Jewish young adult LGBTQ+ community for an online event at 6 p.m. Join together for Shabbat rituals, followed by some inclusive Jewish learning and discussion facilitated by three special guest rabbis: Rabbi Ari Witkin from the Jewish Federation, Rabbi Ariella Rosen from JTS and H.L. Miller Cantorial School and Rabbi Becca Walker from Beth David Synagogue in Toronto. This online event is intended for young adults ages 21 to 45. Allies are welcome. Register online at jewishdetroit.org/event/pride-kabbalat-shabbat/ to receive the private Zoom link for this event. Questions? Contact Tomer Moked at moked@jfmd.org or Marisa Meyerson at marisa@meetyouatthewell.org.

FAMILY CONCERTS

8 p.m., June 5

The Ark in Ann Arbor presents a series of family concerts streaming on the Ark Facebook page; a Facebook account is not necessary to view them. June 5 is Natalia Zukerman, classical guitarist. Later this month, See Peter Mulevy, songwriter/guitarist 7:30 p.m., June 7, and John McCutcheon (pictured), classic American songster, 8 p.m., June 11.

Compiled by Sy Manello/Editorial Assistant

