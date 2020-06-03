David Farber now has sole control of the company after Evan Singer’s social media posts created a firestorm.

David Farber has regained sole control of Detroit Popcorn Company after now-former owner Evan Singer made racist comments on social media. He hopes to sell the company again, this time to a non-white owner.

“I find no place in this world for racism of any kind,” he told the Jewish News. “To tell you I’m upset or disappointed is an understatement. I am livid.”

Screenshots showing comments Singer made under an alias circulated on social media earlier this week. His initial comment said, “They wonder why they need knee’s [sic] in there [sic] necks.”

The comment was made under an alias of Even Sangria on a post referencing the killing of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer and the protests that have followed in cities around the country, including in Detroit and in other Michigan cities.

After Facebook user Jacob Sidock made a viral post alerting people to Singer’s comments, community members urged a boycott of Detroit Popcorn Company. At the urging of employees, Quicken Loans severed ties with the business, and the Detroit Zoo also said it would stop working with Detroit Popcorn Company.

Singer addressed his comments on Fox2 News Monday, saying, “I said something I shouldn’t have said and I regret saying that now, but it had nothing to do with race.”

Farber, who originally purchased the business in 2006, found out about the comments on Sunday evening. By Monday morning he began talking to his attorney about how to remove Singer from the company.

According to Farber, Singer had bought the company from him on a note about a year ago. That meant Farber had the right to take the company back if he did anything that would “destroy the name and reputation of the company.” Farber said he invoked that clause immediately and Singer is now signing off all his rights to the company.

“I’m not bailing Evan out, I’m not trying to help Evan out. I’m trying to preserve the company,” Farber said.

Though he’s regained temporary control of Detroit Popcorn, Farber says he now plans to sell the company to Black investors.

“I don’t think there’s a white person alive that can rebuild the reputation of that company anymore,” Farber said. “I think it has to be a minority-owned company. I think the company can do extremely well going forward under minority control.”

Farber came out of retirement to take back Detroit Popcorn from Singer. He said he hasn’t worked directly with the company in eight years. Still, he said, “to be tied to this is horrendous.”

“There’s a lot of damage,” Farber said. “This is a bad feel.”