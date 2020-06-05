Two family-owned Shield’s Pizza restaurants are still pleasing customers.

Another wonderful chapter in the early annals of Detroit and suburbs history was begun in 1937 when the bar and burger place was opened on the corner of Davison and Shields, Detroit … and purchased in 1992 by its owners today, Paul and Peter Andoni …A third partner, Sam Haj, joined them in 2018.

But only two Shield’s Restaurant Bar Pizzerias …originally opened by them … are still family-owned … not franchises … and celebrating anniversaries in nearby suburbs … Troy, on Maple Road and Crooks, and Southfield, 10 Mile and Telegraph … Each make its own pizza dough, breadsticks and secret recipe sauce while coveting an award-winning Detroit-style pizza, including the very popular deep-dish pizza, barbecue ribs and salads … along with other top-selling choices like pasta, chicken wings, burgers, seafood, sandwiches, etc.

In addition to its original award-winning deep-dish square pizza, it also offers hand-tossed round, multi-grain and gluten-free pizzas to satisfy many tastes … and dietary needs.

Both Troy and Southfield have classical feels with high open ceilings, windows galore, including garage door windows open during the warm months, large television screens, etc., in million-dollar renovations.

Hours at Troy and Southfield are the same …11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday … When available, seating in Troy is 245 and more than 300 in Southfield … Plus numerous bar stools at both locations.

Shield’s restaurants have highly regarded reputations that include value pricing and gracious service … while becoming landmarks and favorite gathering spots to go with their excellent selections.

MANY RESTAURANT OWNERS and managers don’t seem to realize the importance of the quality their employees should possess … A restaurant’s reputation many times depends on the quality and appearance of the meal, but the cleanliness and smiles by the servers go a long way … And every member of the dining room staff should give their customers a friendly welcome when they come in … If the host or hostess is busy, a server should do the greeting.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … While visiting in Israel, Morris buys a ticket and wins the lottery. He goes to claim it and the man verifies his ticket.

“I want my $20 million,” Morris says.

“It doesn’t work that way, sir,” says the man. “We give you a million today, and then you’ll get the rest spread out for the next 19 years.”

Morris, furious with the man, screams out, “Look, I want my money! If you’re not going to give me my 20 million right now, I want my dollar back!”

