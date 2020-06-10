More than a few tears were shed as parents and students wove their way around school property for the first time in three months.

Hillel Day School teachers and staff sent graduating eighth graders on a trip down Memory Lane on June 8 in advance of their June 10 virtual graduation. Observing social distancing guidelines, families drove around Hillel’s campus in their cars, stopping at each grade’s exhibit, K-8, to see photos, wave to teachers, and to recall moments in their educational journey, all the while accompanied by a customized Spotify playlist for each year of school.

“It was a special way to send off the kids,” said teacher Lauren Sterling.