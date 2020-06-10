STAYING CONNECTED

At this time of social distancing, the Jewish News will try to bring awareness to events/learning situations offered online by synagogues, temples and community organizations.

FAMILY CONCERT

7:30 pm, June 14

The Ark in Ann Arbor presents a family concert on its Facebook page; a Facebook account is not necessary to view. This night it is Drew Nelson, storyteller, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

YIDDISH LITERATURE

7 pm, June 16

Dr. Anita Norich of the English and Judaic Studies Dept. at University of Michigan will present, in a ZOOM webinar, “Holocaust in Yiddish Literature.” Register at events@holocaustcentrer.org.

SINGING OUT

8:30 pm, June 16

A Virtual Pride Tour presented by the Ark in Ann Arbor. Featured: Mae and Crys Matthews (pictured above). $15. access bit.ly/tasot2020. Info: barb@theark.org.

ACCUSED OF TREASON

7 pm, June 18

“The Story of David Tenenbaum” sponsored by the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan. A virtual gathering on Zoom. Dr. David Tenenbaum was a mechanical engineer at the TACOM base in Warren, Michigan, when, in 1997, he was falsely accused of being an Israeli spy. Cost: $10 for members and $18 for non-members. Register by 9 pm on Wednesday, June 17; instructions for joining the Zoom call will be sent the day before. info@michjewishhistory.org.

Compiled by Sy Manello/Editorial Assistant. Send items to calendar@thejewishnews.com.