Giovanni’s Ristorante celebrates its 52nd year.

Much has been written about an Italian restaurant that has weathered many years in becoming an institution of such culinary goodness as Giovanni’s Ristorante, now honoring its 52nd year anniversary.

That it is many times considered as one of the finest Italian dining eateries of all such ethnic institutions is a credit to its goodness in numerous references as a hidden gem.

Located on South Oakwood, between Fort and Schaefer in Detroit, it continues to receive wonderful accolades in true authentic Italian dining … So much so that persons of show business and other world-wide repute have made it a must-stop when opened again in this area.

Signature dishes like the 17 layer lasagna, Veal Saltimbocca, Scampi Giovanni, etc., are true delights in the mingle of dishes seldom, if ever, seen at other Italian eateries … Braciole di Manzo, Veal ala Giovanni, Pollo ala Trentina, etc., etc., in their own goodness delights.

Giovanni’s makes its own cream puffs, tiramisu, chocolate tortes, lemon cake, cannolis, cheesecake, bread pudding and even seasonal desserts … as the walls seem to speak with old pictures of family members and numerous celebrities of show business among others … Including the room named after the late Frank Sinatra who made Giovanni’s a must-go-to place whenever in this region … The main dining room is probably the best place to people watch … There is also the Godfather Room with its fireplace, the Wine Room of handcrafted wrought iron from Italy and the private Speak Easy Room in back of the restaurant for celebrities and executive and others wanting to hide away.

Giovanni’s seats 125 with four stools at the bar … Its hours (once reopened) are Tuesdays through Thursdays 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday 4-10 p.m. … Carry-out is currently available.

Truly authentic Italian dining is a distinct dining dream … and in the gracious and excellent hands of owners Frances and Randy Truant, it is the magnificent Italian restaurant that culinary lovers look for … and are so delighted to visit.

MAIL DEPT. … From Evelyn Menser … “I am thrilled about Joe Vicari opening a new restaurant in Detroit where my husband now works, but certainly am pretty sure that they must come and go. How many of the 21 places he has are still in business?”

(All of them, Evelyn, 20 in Michigan and one in Las Vegas. No. 22 will be the Statler Bistro next year in the former Statler Hotel in Detroit.)

