STAYING CONNECTED

At this time of social distancing, the Jewish News will try to bring awareness to events/learning situations offered online by synagogues, temples and community organizations.

Film & Study Session

7 pm, June 18

The Chabad Jewish Center of Troy presents the film and study session Triumph of Hope: Personal Recollections of Faith Amidst the Horrors of the Holocaust. Rabbi Menachem Caytak will conduct the online program. The film is a stirring documentary, featuring Holocaust survivors recounting how their faith and trust in God persevered despite living in a brutal and horrifying concentration camp. In the study session to follow, Rabbi Menachem will discuss how the Holocaust speaks to us today. The event is free; however, registration is required at JewishTroy.com/4727853.

CCF Virtual Walk

11:30 AM-1 pm, June 20

Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation’s Take Steps Walk, which raises funds to find a cure for the disease, is going virtual this year with local programming starting at 11:30 am on Facebook Live on the CCF Michigan page and national programming starting at noon on the national FB page. More information at cctakesteps.org/southeastmichigan2020.

TOUR ISRAEL

Noon-1 pm, June 23

Temple Shir Shalom is offering a live, virtual tour of Tzippori, Israel, with Rabbi Daniel Schwartz and Israeli tour guide Beni Levin. Learn the history and stories of an ancient city in our community’s partnership region on this one-hour guided tour on Zoom. To learn more or register, call 248-737-8700 or email audrey@shirshalom.org.

COOKING FOR KIDS

4-5 pm, June 23

Temple Israel sponsors a program of Israeli cooking with Maya for kindergarten thru seventh-graders. Younger students may need a parent nearby. A list of ingredients will be sent to those who register: temple-israel.org/event/TynerCooking.



MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) announced that access to DSO Replay — the on-demand video streaming archive of past DSO performances — is now free to all. Find DSO Replay at dso.org/replay.

VIRTUAL ART TOURS

Ongoing at cranbrookartmuseum.org/3d-virtual-exhibition-tours. See Cranbrook Art Museum’s most recent shows online. Just added: the exhibition For the Record: Artists on Vinyl, which pairs album cover designs with artworks drawn from its permanent collection.

A DIGITAL DISCUSSION

8-9:pm, June 25

Congregation Shaarey Zedek invites you to follow Rabbi Yonatan Dahlen (@MotorCityRabbi) on Instagram for a weekly live conversation between Yoni and his guests, who will cover a wide range of topics and perspectives.

Compiled by Sy Manello/Editorial Assistant. Send items to calendar@thejewishnews.com.