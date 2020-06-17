JVS Human Services is looking to add more businesses onto its business roster, such as grocery stores, golf courses, restaurants and more.

JVS Human Services runs a summer internship program for high school students with learning disabilities, autism or who are struggling with depression or anxiety. Students come from Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties, and like all young people, they are eager to learn the skills necessary to help them in their future working lives.

While in previous years there has been an excess of employers willing to participate in the program, which runs early July to mid to late August, this year is more challenging as some businesses still remain closed due to the pandemic or are in the process of re-opening.

More than 1,000 metro Detroit students have participated in the summer internships over the past seven years and approximately 200 are signed up for this year. Students are paid by JVS Human Services with funding from Michigan Rehabilitation Services, so there is no cost to the employer. Also, JVS provides a job coach per 3-5 interns at each work site (so businesses need to be able to offer three or more summer internships).

Businesses who might be able to offer internships are asked to contact Todd McMillan, High School Transition Specialist for JVS Human Services, at (248) 854-6733 or tcmillan@jvshumanservices.org.