Spurred by the overwhelming attendance at two recent blood drives, a third, held on May 31, drew nearly double the number of individuals than the first two combined.

All three were aimed at helping those suffering from COVID-19 and hopefully preventing the virus from affecting others.

The first two drives tested only those who recovered from the illness, had been exposed or had symptoms, with the hope of identifying individuals with antibodies that could potentially help others. Nearly half of the 400 blood donors were found to have levels of antibodies needed to donate plasma for scientific trials and treatment of those who have the virus.

At the most recent drive, the 350 donors who came out included some with the same COVID history but also individuals with no diagnosis, symptoms or exposure. Two vials of blood were taken from each donor. The first was to be tested for antibodies. The second was taken as part of a vaccine development/virus progression study, created for the development and study of COVID-19 vaccines and to enable further research toward more effective treatment. These blood samples will be made available for use by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), along with universities and medical systems. They will be used in the study of vaccine development, as well as how COVID-19 infects and spreads across a region or community.

The first two drives were organized by the Oak Park-based Hatzalah of Michigan-Emergency Medical Services. At the May 31 drive, they collaborated with the Southfield Fire Department.

“After the second drive, Captain Melissa Medici, the fire department’s EMS coordinator, who volunteered as a phlebotomist at a previous drive, contacted us about working together,” said Nachy Soloff of Southfield, a Hatzalah volunteer and blood drive organizer. “She took it to the chief and opened it up to a wider platform.”

Members of Hatzalah and the fire department drew blood in tented areas outside the Southfield Public Library from donors who waited in their cars until called.

Hatzalah’s volunteer-based units are present in Orthodox communities throughout the country, providing rapid response to medical emergencies, life support and medical attention, augmenting existing emergency medical services with community-based state-certified EMT volunteer responders.

“Other communities also held this type of drive, but we are the only ones in the national movement to bring in these types of numbers,” Soloff said. “Our relationship with the city fire department is a reflection of this.

“In addition to new donors, those tested for antibodies at previous drives were eligible to donate again at this most recent one. We had people who were so super motivated to help others that they donated before, and when they heard about this drive, they came back again.”