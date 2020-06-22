Local seniors who like to read now can take part in a virtual Book Club on Zoom.

“It’s a proven fact that isolation causes illness and that’s any age,” said Debi Banooni, director of Senior Adult Services at JVS Human Services. “As the state is opening up and activities for younger people are freeing up, the older population is still asked to shelter in place because it is more vulnerable. And it’s even harder to watch other people do more when you’re still asked to stay at home.”

The folks at JVS Human Services want to provide seniors a chance to connect with others. Local seniors who like to read now can take part in a virtual Book Club on Zoom. The program is supported by a grant from United Way Southeastern Michigan.

The Book Club will meet every other Wednesday at 11 am, starting on June 24, via Zoom. Participants will read the book and discuss in sections as they go along, plus have time for socializing. First up is One Thousand White Women by Jim Fergus, a novel about white women who travel to the western prairies in 1875 to marry Cheyenne Indians. Subsequent books will be chosen with input from participants.

Banooni will facilitate the book club. “It is so important for seniors to continually exercise their brains — as well as exercise their bodies — and our programs are providing an educational and supportive content, with an important socializing component, too.”

As time has gone on since the pandemic began, JVS has been adding more programming to keep people active and engaged. “We’re trying to create opportunities to interact, socialize and get up and move around,” Banooni said.

Other senior programming includes a virtual exercise group that was bi-monthly but is now starting to go weekly; Gray Matters, once a month virtual meetings, where speakers talk about different areas of brain health; a Connections Group weekly (no topic, no therapy, just a good excuse to interact with others, run by a JVS Human Services social worker); and Caregiver Support Group for those who need to provide care to another person regardless of what or why.

For information about the Book Club or any of the other JVS programming, email Debi Banooni at dbanooni@jvshumanservices.org, or call 248-320-5417.