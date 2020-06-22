Something to hold fans over as social distancing delays Hollywood filming.

By Gabe Friedman

(JTA) — The team behind “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” found a way to put their creative talents to work during the pandemic: a 10-minute video featuring music and performers from the series shot in the stars’ homes.

The YouTube video, which debuted Monday on Variety, is meant to promote the show’s Emmy Award bid. It’s also to give fans of the series, about a Jewish housewife turned comedian in the early 1960s, something new while taping for the fourth season is delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some details from Variety about how the video got made despite the pandemic:

The video includes vocalist Darius de Haas (the singing voice of ‘Maisel’s’ Shy Baldwin) and the series’ The Silver Belles singing trio (Markita Prescott, Alysha Deslorieux and Brennyn Lark), who filmed in different cities. Also, the video features 19 tap dancers (all who appeared in the Season 3 opening dance number) and 20 musicians who played on Season 3’s original recordings. The show’s craftspeople were brought in virtually to reestablish the era’s 1960s look and feel, including costume designer Donna Zakowska, who did fittings with the dancers and performers via Zoom before shipping dancer costumes to their homes.

