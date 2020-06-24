Zoom is no replacement for face-to-face interactions, but sometimes that’s exactly the point.

I’ve got to say, while some of these new COVID realities aren’t so much fun, I’m actually really enjoying Zoom! I know, I know, there’s no replacement for face-to-face interactions, but sometimes that’s exactly the point.

In the “old” days, whenever I’d get postcards announcing classes or meetings, I’d think, “Oh, wow, this looks interesting.” But then, you know, 8 p.m. would roll around and I’m tired, don’t want to put my shoes back on, don’t want to drive at night.

And, most of all, I don’t want to come home to find my kids still up and raring to go, while my husband is snoring loudly from a kid’s bed. Nothing is more annoying than coming home from a parenting class, all uplifted and motivated to be this amazingly patient mother from now on, only to find that you have to start some kind of crazy bedtime routine all over again with hyper, overtired kids at 11 p.m.

But now we can attend classes and meetings from the comfort of our living rooms, porches or beds while wearing pajamas or, if you’re particularly hot, absolutely nothing at all. It’s a whole new ball game. I’ve been “getting out” more than ever and absolutely loving it.

I’ve heard people say a benefit to Zoom is that you only have to clean the tiny bit of your house that will be seen on the screen. Didn’t get around to it? Don’t bother turning on your camera and you’re golden.

Now there’s no more thinking, “Oh, that dessert table looks good, but I don’t want to be the first to cut the cake.” Nope, now I can turn off the camera, sprawl on the couch and get to work on that pint of ice cream I’ve been waiting for all day. It’s fantastic.

Of course, there are downsides to Zoom, too. Someone’s going to take a “group picture,” which would be really cute if you had been warned and wasn’t snapped yawning like a hippo at that very moment.

And almost every Zoom meeting has the whole “You’re muted” kerfuffle in the beginning, which I know some find annoying. Personally, I’m always more concerned about the opposite. I’d rather be muted so no one can hear me shushing my kids to sleep or yelling at my husband to stop snoring. Kind of like when moms and dads make the mistaken assumption they’re entitled to a little privacy and are in the bathroom minding their business when their kids come along flashing their device while complaining, “It’s not working.” ‘Course its working, kid, and thanks very much, now your teachers and classmates just got an eyeful of something they’ll unfortunately not forget in a hurry.’

But so long as no one snapped a group picture at that moment, you should be OK.

I suppose there are upsides and downsides to pretty much anything. I don’t always mind wearing a mask either. Finally, I can mouth the words to songs being piped through grocery stores without making people move away from me in a hurry. And if they do, I can always tell myself it’s the COVID-recommended 6 feet and not because I’m making them nervous.

The downside? My glasses get fogged up every time I breathe.

I guess that’s like pretty much with everything in life. There’ll always be good and bad Zooming about, we just need to try to make the best of it.