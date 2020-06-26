The authentic Northern Lebanese eatery is back serving customers in person.

That wonderful word in the culinary world … authenticity … raises its beautiful head with Mandaloun Bistro back with awaited sit-down accommodations for its elegant true Northern Lebanese presentations.

Among those restaurants that use this ethnic connotation are some eateries who may also have a couple of dishes interspersed within their menus, but unlike Mandaloun, located on Telegraph Road, between 12 and 13 Mile, Bingham Farms, the authenticity label may not be present.

There are various parts of Lebanon where the food may be quite different, too …. and it is many times possible that they all may cook differently, with an apparent distinction in the taste of dishes with the same name.

The main difference is caused by the varied uses of spices which is a popular difference in Lebanon … Northern and Southern.

Mandaloun Bistro could also be classed as a family restaurant with the working presence of mother Milaki Bitar, husband, Fernand, and daughter, Melissa … all who have prominent parts in the culinary excellence of Mandaloun Bistro.

You may recognize this trio from its former name of Le Chef Bistro, previously in Farmington Hills … Where the servings were and are today so wonderful of lamb shank, baked kibbe, kibbe balls in yogurt, stuffed eggplant, cheese balls, lamb chops, etc.

Seating accommodations for 150 are available, plus eight stools at the bar … Also, entertainment from 6 p.m. each Saturday.

Mandaloun Bistro is in a class by itself when it comes to Northern Lebanese cooking.

MAIL DEPT. … From Bess Lachman … “Now I hear that actress Scarlet Johansson is not Jewish. Is that true?”

(All I can say is that her mother, Milanie Sloan, is from an Ashkenazi Jewish family.)

PEOPLE HAVE ASKED me why the chops seem to be so good at Andiamo restaurants … No change, it is the exact same as its one-time corporate head and great Master Chef Aldo Ottaviani had used for over 50 years ago at his Italian restaurant on Kelly Road until he closed in 1988… Aldo had always insisted on using the same as he did then … It was to use only with animals fed from the field and not anemic milk-feeding methods … Aldo used to preach this to his Kelly Road kitchen staff … with much emphasis on his feeling for this method that so many have endeared.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE (Many are requested repeats) … Sadie’s husband, Jake, had been slipping in and out of a coma for several months, yet his faithful wife stays by his bedside day in and night … One evening, Jake comes to and motions for her to come closer.

“My Sadie,” he says, “you have been with me through all the bad times. When I got fired, you were there. When I got shot, you were at my side. When we lost the house, you gave me support. You know what, Sadie?”

“What dear?” she asked gently.

“I think you’re bad luck,” he said.

