Casa Pernoi, a casual Italian restaurant focusing on classic, scratch-made cuisine, opened June 16 at 310 E. Maple Road in downtown Birmingham. The restaurant, originally opened as Pernoi, boasts a nostalgic and refined Italian dining experience.

The updated concept comes following a successful “Trattoria pop-up” amidst the coronavirus crisis.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to continue serving our guests through carry-out and an adjusted menu geared toward family-style meals at home these last few months,” said Luciano DelSignore, chef and owner at Casa Pernoi. “With an overwhelmingly positive response, we decided to expand the pop-up menu to reflect the dine-in experience.”

The new menu, designed by DelSignore, features classic Italian dishes like a Ricotta Ravioli, Charred Octopus, Baked Orata and Veal Chop Parmigiano.

Additionally, Casa Pernoi’s signature “Pane,” a complimentary breadbasket featuring five types of bread baked in-house daily, is available starting at 4 p.m. along with an array of antipasti appetizers pairing perfectly with the bread.

Following CDC recommendations and all social distancing guidelines, the 2,700-square-foot restaurant, designed by Kyle Evans Design, offers seating for 80 guests between the main dining room and patio, plus an additional six at the bar and eight in the adjacent lounge.

Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, with dinner service-only starting at 5 p.m. The bar and patio will open daily at 4 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, visit pernoibirmingham.com.