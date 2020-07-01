Online shop to benefit older adults.

Folks who enjoyed shopping at the three boutiques at Jewish Senior Life residences will be happy to know they can shop there once again — through the internet. FRIENDS of Jewish Senior Life launched its Online Boutique at www.jslfriendshop.com.

The boutiques, run by volunteers, were frequented by residents, staff and community members who liked to purchase their favorite apparel and gifts (at great prices). Due to the pandemic, the shops closed in Mid-March, but now the community can still get a little “retail therapy” at Sharon’s Boutique, Meer Boutique and Danto Boutique — all in one place, online — while also supporting JSL.

Shoppers can find books, clothing, purses, home goods, toys, Judaica and more. Merchandise comes from a wide variety of national vendors. “We’re always happy to have local vendors come in and show us what they have as well, said Leslie Katz, director of FRIENDS of Jewish Senior Life.

To minimize risk of spreading coronavirus, shoppers also will enjoy contactless delivery. Once a purchase is made, FRIENDS will contact you within 24-hours for directions to where you can pick-up your order. “For those unable to get out to pick it up, one of our many volunteers can help deliver,” Katz added.

FRIENDS has been supporting older adults for 93 years, and continues to dedicate itself to enhancing the quality of life for older adults by engaging residents and community members in volunteerism, outreach and fundraising in accordance with Jewish values, while providing funding to support diverse programming for JSL residents.

All proceeds from the Online Boutique will benefit programs at JSL. “FRIENDS of Jewish Senior Life appreciates the community’s support during the COVID-19 health crisis,” Katz said.