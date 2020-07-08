This fall, Haley Schreier will launch a new campus-wide engagement initiative — Hillel Connect.

Haley Schreier has taken on the role of director of engagement at Michigan Hillel.

In her previous role as manager of engagement and outreach at Michigan Hillel, Haley excelled at engaging students of all backgrounds, fostering innovative outreach programs, and building Jewish community in all corners of campus life. This fall, she will launch a new campus-wide engagement initiative — Hillel Connect.

“My goal is to help make sure that every Jewish student feels connected in a way that is meaningful for their experience at this University,” Schreier said.

Tilly Shames, Michigan Hillel executive director said, “Haley excels in all areas of her work and has brought vision and structure to our vast engagement strategy. Launching Hillel Connect in this new role, she will extend Hillel’s reach even further on campus, connecting even more students to Jewish life on campus.”

Haley brings to this new role her passion for Ann Arbor as a life-long resident, and her love for the University of Michigan as a two-time alum, most recently earning an MSW with a certificate in Jewish Communal Leadership.