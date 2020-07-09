Shoppers will find high-end clothing, including designer wear and other hidden treasures.

Council Re|Sale (3297 W. 12 Mile Road, Berkley) operated by National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI), has re-opened with stringent safety measures and a 50 percent off sale. In addition, every week there will be a new rack selling items for just $1.

“Our wonderful donors really cleaned out their closets during the lockdown, setting aside fabulous items of clothing for us. We started accepting donations mid-June, all of which have been quarantined, and they have been coming in by the carload!” said Amy Cutler, president of NCJW| MI. “We want to assure them that we are following the most stringent of guidelines from the CDC, National Institute of Health and Oakland County. They can shop for gorgeous bargains knowing they are safe.”

Safety measures include limiting shoppers in the store to 10 at a time, hand-sanitizing stations, and no dressing rooms — clothes can be returned for Council Cash within 10 days of purchase. All donated and returned items are quarantined, and there is a touch-free donation station at the back of the store

Shoppers will find high-end clothing, including designer wear and other hidden treasures. All proceeds go toward supporting the many projects National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan run to benefit Detroit area women, children, and families in need.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.