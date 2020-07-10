Bistro Le Bliss will soon celebrate its second anniversary.

When he left Latvia in 1995, he was only 17 years old and, by age 25, he had his first venture as the chef/owner of a restaurant here in America.

Today, Yakov Fleysher is the sole owner/chef as he soon celebrates the second anniversary of his restaurant, Bistro Le Bliss, on Maple and Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield.

He had been sous chef at the Franklin Grill, Café Rendezvous and Fiddler where Yakov earned five more years of dedicated knowledge of Eastern European cuisine … with invaluable kitchen prowess information while attending the prestigious Oakland Community College culinary school.

Much of his dining presentations, for which Yakov has already received many accolades, are for his inspiring presentations of French-style cooking at low prices … to go with the vast knowledge he has garnered from fine dining emporiums.

It’s noted that the updated summer menu includes appetizers of crispy smelt with house made remoulade, salmon rillettes, crab cakes with warm red cabbage summer slaw and whole grain beurre blanc, etc. … Yakov’s Bistro Le Bliss dinners now also include a wonderful Walleye Provencal and desserts of luscious hot fudge and French vanilla ice cream profiteroles … Did I mention Yakov’s whitefish a la meuniere, beef stroganoff royal, Entrecote de Provence, coq au vin and so many others?

There are numerous other delicious French-inspired dishes of which Yakov is so justly proud … Bistro Le Bliss is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Bistro Le Bliss is the neighborhood restaurant that seems to be the kind that so many readers have been looking for.

MANY PEOPLE still wonder why the likes of yesteryears restaurant that opened with much success, then closed because they may have been too much ahead of their time, have not been duplicated today … Healthy Jones was owned and operated by Joan Wittenberg and husband Dr. Don Wittenberg, serving gourmet natural foods with a menu that completed the bevy of vegetables, frozen yogurts, hot dishes, juices, teas, etc. … along with a blackboard filled with specials … The “bartender” concocted mixtures made with strawberries and bananas and garnished them with fresh mint leaves.

Another side of Healthy Jones was a complete grocery store for take-out health food products including frozen foods, snacks, vitamins, cosmetics, etc.

(There are still many operations like this, but never so complete.)

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … Woman: “Honey, it’s me. Are you at the club?”

Man: “Yes.”

Woman: “I am at the mall and found a beautiful leather coat. It’s $3,000. Can I buy it?”

Man: “OK, if you like it so much.”

Woman: “I also stopped by a Mercedes dealership and saw the new 2020 models. Can I buy it? … Man: “How much?”

Woman: “$400,000.”

Man: “For that price I want all the options.”

Woman: “OK, I’ll see you later. I love you.”

Man: “I love you, too.”

The fellow disconnects, and the other men look at him in astonishment.

Then the man asks, “Anyone know who this phone belongs to?”

Danny’s email address is dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.