The Holocaust Memorial Center will re-open with safety protocols in place on Monday, July 20, for members only. The museum will open to the general public on Monday, July 27.

Face masks are required inside the building for all guests over age 3. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum and heightened cleaning protocols, which include increased disinfection of rest rooms and high-touch surfaces such as hand railings and door handles have been established. Floor markers are placed to encourage social distancing and plexiglass dividers have been installed at the service desk.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff is our top priority,” said Holocaust Memorial Center CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld. “We look forward to welcoming our members and guests back and continuing our mission to engage, educate and empower people of all backgrounds through teaching about the senseless murder of millions during the Holocaust. Each one of us must respect and stand up for the rights of others if we are to prevent future genocide and hate crimes.”

Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For the first hour of each day, admission is reserved for seniors and those who are immune compromised.

The number of guests will be limited, and the museum is encouraging pre-purchasing of timed tickets prior to each visit. Tickets are available at holocaustcenter.org or by calling (248) 553-2400. There will be no docent-led public tours or Holocaust survivor speakers at this time.