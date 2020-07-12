The four-week program is aimed at those who are unemployed, underemployed or who want or need to change their careers.

JVS Human Services is expanding its latest Recharge! career development program aimed at mature workers to those aged 45 and over.

The four-week program was previously aimed at those aged 50 or over who are unemployed, underemployed or who want or need to change their careers. It has been expanded to include younger workers because of the pandemic’s effect on so many employees in the state.

“This session will be done on Zoom for the first time, but we are confident that our participants will get the kick-start that they need to reinvent their careers,” said Sherrie James, career counselor for JVS Human Services.

The program starts July 21 and requires registration and $40 material fees and runs twice a week from 10 a.m. to noon. It will provide tools for participants to reconnect with their skills and interests, refresh their professional image and personal brand; restore belief in themselves during life transition; and review the local job market.

To register for Recharge! email sjames@jvshumanservices.org or call (248) 233-4472; deadline is July 17.