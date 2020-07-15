There are plans to honor the Jewish News High School Athletes of the Year and Dr. Steven and Evelyn Rosen Scholarship award winners

Add another painful cancellation to the list of annual Jewish sports events wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36th annual Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, normally held in the fall at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield, won’t be held this year.

That’s the word from Sari Cicurel, executive director of the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, which presents the banquet.

The 30th annual Hank Greenberg Memorial Golf and Tennis Invitational, scheduled for June 8 at Franklin Hills Country Club in Farmington Hills, was canceled by the foundation in April.

The JCC Maccabi Games & ArtsFest, scheduled for Aug. 2-7 in San Diego, Calif., and Aug. 9-14 at Page University in Westchester, N.Y., was canceled in March by the JCC Association of North America.

Circurel said there are plans to honor the Jewish News High School Athletes of the Year and Dr. Steven and Evelyn Rosen Scholarship award winners, who normally are celebrated at the Hall of Fame dinner.

“The committee will most likely present the awards virtually,” Cicurel said. “We want to honor those kids and their hard work.”