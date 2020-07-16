Read our interview with Rep. Tlaib and our companion story about how local Jews are reacting to Tlaib’s primary campaign.
The Jewish News has indeed “done something” about Rashida Tlaib.
“When are you going to do something about Rashida Tlaib?”
The Jewish News receives some variation of this question from our readers about once a week. Usually it’s tied into something the Detroit Congresswoman has said or tweeted about Israel, but the message is always the same: We are Detroit’s Jewish publication of record. If a notable community figure has sparked a contentious national debate about Jews and Israel, it should be our responsibility to address this person in our pages.
Well, this week, on the occasion of her looming primary, new PBS documentary and various other news items involving her and her district, we have indeed “done something” about Rashida Tlaib. We have conducted our first-ever interview with her and prepared a separate feature about the local Jewish reaction to her.
I don’t know if this will fit every reader’s definition of “doing something” about a local member of Congress who expresses vocal support for the global BDS movement and isn’t shy about criticizing (some would say slandering) Israel on the national stage. But this fits my definition and the publication’s; the JN has been trying to talk to Rep. Tlaib since she assumed office in 2018. We often interview polarizing figures in these pages. Because this is what we do when we confront something difficult in our community. We talk about it.
I imagine this issue will spark some debate. I hope that debate can be respectful, and I hope to hear from you: We will run responses to the interview in an upcoming issue. One area where Rep. Tlaib and I are closely aligned is that it’s valuable to have conversations like this with people who may disagree with you, particularly when the matter at hand is so deeply intertwined with questions of religion and national identity.
We are living in a very challenging moment for Israel; for Detroit; for the Jewish people; and for the world at large. To survive as a people, we must be willing to talk: to each other and to others. After all, dialogue is a sacred Jewish value.
You can reach Andrew Lapin at alapin@thejewishnews.com.
You say to survive as a nation we must be “willing to talk to others”? When has talking to our enemies saved us in the past?
I could see an article like this is the Detroit News but not the Jewish News. She supports a one state solution with Israel gone. By you asking these one sided and easy “lobs” questions and calling it news is a joke. And you should be ashamed to represent the community. The only news here is the threat she and the Palestinian Authority poses to the Jewish people, but you didn’t ask the hard questions, like: Are the Palestinians following a decent model to govern? Should the US follow the same model? And if so, Should we like the Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and the Hamas de facto administration in the Gaza Strip arbitrarily arrested tens of peaceful demonstrators and critics? The West Bank authorities persisted in their crackdown on online expression, blocking access to dozens of websites. Palestinian forces in Gaza used excessive force in response to peaceful protests. Is Talib aware of the Torture and other ill-treatment of detainees commonly reported and were committed with impunity under both authorities? How does Talib feel about Women in the West Bank and Gaza faced discrimination and violence; at least 24 women and girls were reported to have been victims of “honour” killings this year? What is her stance on LGBTI? At least eight lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people were subjected to arbitrary arrest and ill-treatment in relation to their sexual orientation or gender identity. What is her stance on the legal system? As Courts in Gaza continued to hand down death sentences. The High Judicial Council, a body established to enhance the independence of judges, was dissolved. Punitive measures imposed by Palestinian authorities in the West Bank exacerbated the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Palestinian armed groups in Gaza fire indiscriminate rockets into Israel, killing Israeli civilians and destroying property. Palestinian Israeli’s stabbing Jewish Israeli citizens as a form of protest. Is this justified and something that needs to happen in America to find justice?