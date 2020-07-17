The league is through seven weeks of the 16-week season.

There was quite a battle for first place in the team division of the B’nai B’rith golf league through seven weeks of the 16-week season.

The duo of Josh Baker and Josh Harvith led with 83 points, just one more than Marc Ruskin and Jeff Novick. Baker and Harvith had a 27-18-18 record on the 63 holes played and Ruskin and Novick were 31-22-10.

Baker and Harvith had earned 5.5 points in the seven matches and Ruskin and Novick had earned five points.

Here was the rest of the team standings after Week 7: Gary Klinger-Dale Taub (75), Larry Shapiro-Bob Shapiro-Chuck Houmaian (73), Lyle Schaefer-Ryan Stone (71), Mike Klinger-Kerry Chaban (71), Mitch Lefton-Stu Zorn (67), Rich Luger-Richard Spalter (66), Jeff Vieder-Mitch Cohen (65), Aaron Herskovic-Brad Friedman (65), David Swimmer-Jody Mendelson (62) and Ryan Vieder-Adam Vieder (60).

Mike Klinger led the individual standings with 39 points. Locked in a four-way tie for second place with 37.5 points were Baker, Harvith, Ruskin and Luger. Mendelson, Herskovic and Chaben all had 37 points. Larry Shapiro and the Bob Shapiro-Houmaian duo each had 36 points.

Nine-hole matches are played weekly by league golfers at the Links of Novi.