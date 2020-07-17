Carl’s Chop House in Detroit may be gone but it’s not forgotten.

One of the most successful merchants in the tire industry was put into the restaurant game by a strange quirk of fate … Carl Rosenfeld wasn’t too happy about it, but it worked out beautifully in the end.

After service in World War I, Carl was doing very nicely in the tire business when a friend of his from Cleveland talked him into investing in the Grand River Chop House.

It seems that the Clevelander was a little thin-skinned about certain federal laws governing the sale of potables and took a powder, leaving Carl with half of a restaurant and all of a tire store.

After trying for a while, Carl came to the conclusion that no man can serve two masters, so he sold the tire store and concentrated on running the Grand River Chop House with successful results.

Business boomed through the ’20s and when prohibition came to a screeching halt in the early ’30s, Carl was ready to cash in … In 1933, Carl’s Bar & Chop House opened doors across the street that were to continue swinging for years to come until its closure in 2010.

Carl sold more 4-H steaks and chops than any other restaurant in the country … While Carl’s was primarily a steak house, he took a back seat from no man in offering a selective fish and seafood menu … in his huge restaurant that sat about 800 persons at one time and gave him and his staff a good life, more wealth and security than ever.

ELIE’S RESTAURANT in Birmingham, plus being a coveted and highly respected eatery, continues to add “Impossible” suggestions from an Impossible menu … In addition to stuffed eggplant, squash and peppers, he has now added delicious Lebanese sausage.

DON’T GO OUT to eat soon in a restaurant and ask the server to do things for you if you cannot afford a 15% or 20% gratuity or just don’t feel you have to give one … Remember that the price of the meal is for the food … The tip is for the person running around, serving you, refilling drinks, taking orders, cleaning up your mess when you are done, making salads, etc.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … The young man excitedly tells his mother that he has fallen in love and was going to get married.

“Just for fun, Ma,” he says, “I am going to bring over three women and you try and guess which one I’m going to marry.”

The mother agrees and the next day he brings three beautiful women into the house and sits them down on the couch. He says, “OK, Ma, guess which one I am going to marry.”

She immediately replies, “The redhead in the middle.”

“That’s amazing, Ma. You’re right. How did you know?”

“I don’t like her!”

