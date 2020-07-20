Ari Axelrod is back in Michigan to participate in Encore’s “Socially Distanced Summer Series.”

For two nights, July 24 and July 25, Ann Arbor native Ari Axelrod is bringing his “Celebration of Jewish Broadway” to The Encore Musical Theatre in Dexter. The show is part of the theater’s “Socially Distanced Summer Series” sponsored by the Bernard L. Maas Foundation.

His show honors the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their impact on American musicals. Melodies by Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz and Carole King are just some of the samples that you will hear that will take you on Jewish musical journey.

Axelrod has performed at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York and has appeared in New York productions of Milk and Honey, Fun Home and Children of Eden.

Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online. All seating and staging will be socially distanced and face masks are required.

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is located at 3126 Broad St, Dexter, MI 48130.